Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Lowered to $10.50

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

HBAN opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

