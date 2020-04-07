Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Lowered to $10.50

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.
HBAN opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63.
In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
