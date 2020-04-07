Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.97, approximately 1,169,746 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,982,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

HIMX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $511.29 million, a PE ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 2,108,660.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 948,897 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 52,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,753,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 942,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.