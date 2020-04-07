Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSIC. Wolfe Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Henry Schein by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

