Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Acquired by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

