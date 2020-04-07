Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 155.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HROW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 million, a P/E ratio of -391.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. Research analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harrow Health by 43.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

