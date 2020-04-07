Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 155.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HROW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.
NASDAQ:HROW opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 million, a P/E ratio of -391.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harrow Health by 43.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.
