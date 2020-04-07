H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 123 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a SEK 123 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 170 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 165 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 166.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz stock traded up SEK 11.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting SEK 137.15. 6,141,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,600,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 164.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is SEK 185.61. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1-year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1-year high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

