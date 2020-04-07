Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.