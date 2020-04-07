Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,591,000 after acquiring an additional 166,811 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $207,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.85.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

