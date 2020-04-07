Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 29,679 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,679 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.32.

NYSE LOW opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

