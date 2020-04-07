Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 13,957 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2,875.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after buying an additional 194,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

Shares of UPS opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.