Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

