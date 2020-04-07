Gradient Investments LLC Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,965 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,776,000 after buying an additional 1,156,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,449,000 after buying an additional 121,544 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after buying an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,066,000 after buying an additional 184,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,141,152. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

NYSE EXR opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.32. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.