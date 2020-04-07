Gradient Investments LLC Has $11.92 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 271.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 162,141 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $226.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

