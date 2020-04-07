Gradient Investments LLC Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,774 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

