Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.84.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $191.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

