Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.86.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $46,183.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,960 shares of company stock worth $9,746,046 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $143.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

