Gradient Investments LLC Buys 99,884 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 28,868.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,884 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.