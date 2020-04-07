Gradient Investments LLC Buys 924 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT opened at $367.95 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

