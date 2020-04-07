Gradient Investments LLC Buys 12,102 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cna Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,157,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after acquiring an additional 254,871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,121,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,250,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 645,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,574,000 after purchasing an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNA opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. Cna Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $2.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

CNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

