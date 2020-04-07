Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.61.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.22. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

