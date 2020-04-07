Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3,195.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,068 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 51.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

