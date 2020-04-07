Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 32,993 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.