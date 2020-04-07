Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.61.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $3.49 on Friday, hitting $147.23. 795,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 26.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.