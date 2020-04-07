Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GPN. TheStreet cut Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cfra lifted their price target on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.61.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day moving average is $175.46. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,415,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 926.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,261,000 after acquiring an additional 813,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3,000.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 580,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,753,000 after acquiring an additional 561,340 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,911,000 after acquiring an additional 453,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

