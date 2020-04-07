Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $229.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.61.
GPN stock opened at $149.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
