Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $229.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.61.

GPN stock opened at $149.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

