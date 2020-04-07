Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from to in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.61.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 26.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.