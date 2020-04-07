Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Trading Up 6.8%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.17, approximately 274,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 281,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $424.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

