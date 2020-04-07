GCN Coin (GCN) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 27.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $79,422.53 and $53.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $18.94 and $10.39. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00633188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007686 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000276 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $18.94, $13.77, $32.15, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

