Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.83, 216,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 221,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $98.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.52.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 114,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

