FunFair Price Up 6% This Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, Livecoin and C2CX. FunFair has a total market cap of $11.84 million and approximately $560,330.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.02592466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00205690 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance, OKEx, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, ABCC, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

