Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FITB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.61.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,067 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.