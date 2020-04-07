Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.86 ($14.96).

Several brokerages have commented on F. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1-year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

