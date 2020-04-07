Factom 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $561,421.00 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Factom has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Factom coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00023150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Factom has a market cap of $15.38 million and $561,421.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.02597468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00205397 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom was first traded on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,028,871 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official website is factom.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit, BCEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

