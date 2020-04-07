Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Shares of XOM opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

