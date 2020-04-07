Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Position Increased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.43% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE AQUA opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.91. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070 over the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

