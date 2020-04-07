Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $191.10 and last traded at $189.93, approximately 340,451 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 378,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.02.

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.67 and its 200-day moving average is $258.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

