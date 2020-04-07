ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ESCO Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $78.95 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.42. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

In other news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $640,540.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1,293.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2,725.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

