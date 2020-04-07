Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESRT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ESRT opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,690,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,877,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,764,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,259,000 after acquiring an additional 270,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,892,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,296,000 after acquiring an additional 72,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 524,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,538,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,430,000 after acquiring an additional 422,380 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.