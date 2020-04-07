Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) were up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.43 and last traded at $61.34, approximately 457,076 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 451,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Cowen started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $862,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,485,298 shares in the company, valued at $93,425,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,641 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,347,000 after buying an additional 215,503 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 161,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 642,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,938 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

