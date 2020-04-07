ELM Advisors LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

ELM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,390,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,447,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59.

