ELM Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ELM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.7% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.42.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $305.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.15. The company has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

