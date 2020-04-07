ELM Advisors LLC Purchases 185 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ELM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,053,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,946,000 after buying an additional 1,141,314 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

