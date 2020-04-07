ELM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 0.7% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $458.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.75.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.