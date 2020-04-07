Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99, approximately 282,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 331,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.64.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scgf Iii Management Llc sold 56,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $55,559.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $280,356.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 773,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,769. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 29,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.