Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 83,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Eaton stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

