Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $19.65, 4,974,488 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 5,460,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,958,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,999,000 after buying an additional 4,175,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 492.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after buying an additional 1,423,800 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth $24,555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,087,000 after purchasing an additional 618,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

