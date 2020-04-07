Digiwage (WAGE) Trading Down 41.4% Over Last Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $17,328.91 and $38.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digiwage has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00321565 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00420522 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006694 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002009 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

