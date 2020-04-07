DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

