DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.73, approximately 4,432,975 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,341,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 38,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,990,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,180,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,806,000 after buying an additional 43,178 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.