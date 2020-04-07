Dent (DENT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $312,993.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Lykke Exchange, LATOKEN and Coinrail. During the last week, Dent has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $312,993.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.02592466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00205690 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,463,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid, Coinrail, FCoin, CoinBene, OKEx, LATOKEN, Binance, Allbit, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Lykke Exchange, WazirX, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.